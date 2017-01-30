  • A worried Borrowdale resident inspects torrents near an upmarket two-storey house yesterday

    Brace for more flooding – CPU . . . Par...

    Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has urged people living in low-lying areas and river banks across the country, incl...

  • Health

    $8,5bn health plan unveiled

    Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter Government has unveiled an $8,5 billion action plan expected to improve service delivery in all health insti...

  • Johannes Tomana

    Tomana, 23 witnesses testify

    Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter Suspended Prosecutor-General Mr Johannes Tomana has testified before a tribunal set up by President Mugabe to probe his su...