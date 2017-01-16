VP Mnangagwa donates to homes, Ingutsheni
Thandeka Moyo Bulawayo Bureau Four Bulawayo charity organisations and Ingutsheni Central Hospital on Friday received $21 000 worth of food and groceri...
Updates by Costa Mano 1106: We also conclude our updates. Thank you for joining us. 1105: Chief Justice Chidyausiku has finished his final address as ...
Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter—- Zanu-PF must have substantive provincial chairpersons who carry the mandate of the people to easily mobilise vot...
Lloyd Gumbo recently in CHIADZWA— Mbada Diamonds could have prejudiced the State of millions of dollars by under-declaring its diamond sales ove...
Jeffrey Gogo Climate Story POTRAZ last week hiked and unhiked mobile data tariffs inside 72 hours, bowing to public pressure, but any further change i...
News last week that Government had asked NSSA to gradually increase pension disbursements from the current $60 a month to $150 by end of March should ...
DAKAR. – The Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow landed in neighbouring Senegal yesterday where he will remain until his planned inauguration ...
PARIS. – Major powers were poised to signal to US President-elect Donald Trump yesterday that a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians...
Fungai Lupande Court Reporter Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa on Friday accused the ...
Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu’s recent album “Victory” got mixed feelings from listeners who rated it below his ...
Eddie Chikamhi and Paul Mundandi Algeria . . . . . .. . . . . . (1) 2 Zimbabwe . . . . . . . . . (2) 2