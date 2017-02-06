  • Minister Undenge

    Govt mulls power tariff increase

    Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter Government is considering hiking power tariffs, saying the decision by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera...

  • Mr Chideme

    Rates defaulters owe city $600m

    Innocent Ruwende Municipal Reporter More than 85 000 properties have not paid a cent in rates to the cash-strapped Harare City Council since dollarisa...

  • MZEMBI

    Mzembi campaign gets NetOne boost

    Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter— TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi yesterday received a major boost for his campaign f...