  • Evan Mawarire

    BREAKING NEWS: ZRP speaks on Evan Mawarire ar...

    Herald Reporter CONTROVERSIAL pastor Evan Mawarire, who made a name by mobilising people to illegally demonstrate against Government, has been arreste...

  • ZIMRA OFFICES

    4 diesel tankers emptied, filled with water

    Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter— Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has intercepted four tankers carrying over 140 000 litres of diesel that was pur...

  • President Mugabe is welcomed by Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko (right) on arrival at Harare International Airport yesterday. The President was in Ethiopia for the African Union Summit. — (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

    President decries lure of money over principl...

    Mabasa Sasa recently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia— President Mugabe has lamented the sad sacrifice of principles as an increasing number of African ...