  • Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi (centre), who is also a UNWTO Secretary-General candidate receives sponsorship package for his campaign from NetOne acting board chairman Mr Peter Chingoka, while deputy minister in the ministry Annastasia Ndlovu looks on, during a ceremony held in Harare yesterday

    Mzembi campaign gets NetOne boost

    Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter— TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi yesterday received a major boost for his campaign f...

  • Some of the best 2016 Ordinary Level Zimsec performers — (from left) Nqobani Khoza of Rusununguko High who scored 16 As, Tadiwanashe Chikukwa of Nyanga High who managed 14 As, 2Bs and Takudzwa Caitano of Marist Brothers who got 16As and a B — pose for a photograph in Harare yesterday. —(Picture by Innocent Makawa)

    O-Level pass rate goes up

    Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent— OVER 29 percent of pupils who sat for Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2016 examinat...

  • borehole

    Lab tests condemn borehole water •Tests show ...

    Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter— WATER from some boreholes in low-density areas in Harare is unsafe for human consumption as tests have confirmed ...