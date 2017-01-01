  • ZIMRA OFFICES

    Zimra suspends 8 more managers

    Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter— EIGHT more Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) senior managers have been suspended after a forensic audit implicated...

  • Dr Made

    Govt expands Command Agric crop portfolio

    Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter— BUOYED by the success achieved to date by the food security initiative, Command Agriculture, Governm...

  • garbage

    Harare residents blast council

    Reason Razao and Rejoice Makurira — Residents have blamed council for the resurgence of typhoid in Harare, saying failure by the municipality to...