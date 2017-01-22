  • Trump inauguration

    Zimbabwe: False counts, false markers

    The Other Side: Nathaniel Manheru A key strategy of imperialism is raising false dust so as to cloud national focus and vision. Or to blur a clear ide...

    High noon in Bikita West

    From George Maponga in BIKITA— All is set for the Bikita West parliamentary by-election today in which six candidates will battle it out for the...

    NSSA retrenches, rehires managers

    Felex Share Senior Reporter— The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is recruiting eight new managers barely a month after dismissing 13 e...