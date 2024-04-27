Ariel Sibanda’s 15 years of joy, pain . . .

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ARIEL SIBANDA cups his bearded cheeks in his hands.

He is a worried man together with everyone else on the Highlanders bench.

The Bosso first-choice goalkeeper, along with all but one, team regulars has been reserved in this tie.

His understudy Raphael Pitisi has been thrust in.

But the relative greenhorn has already been breached just two minutes into the game.

It’s already teetering towards the end with the Bulawayo giants failing to respond.

Sibanda is feeling the pain, not less, given that the opponent is their ultimate football rival. Dynamos.

The prize is the Independence Cup crown and a cool US$15 000 cheque.

The setting is the virgin 20 000-seater Uhera Stadium at Murambinda B High School, which has just hosted a nation celebrating its 44th birthday on April 18.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has given members of the team’s undercard a run.

But the decision is backfiring.

Sibanda has kept the goal in this fixture more than eight times to which Bosso have emerged champions seven times including in 2023 at another newly-built rural facility-Mupfure Stadium in Mt Darwin.

Despite gallant efforts to rescue the game, Dynamos cling on to their marginal advantage and win the gong.

“I am very disappointed with this defeat. As the Highlanders captain, I really wanted to lift the trophy for my eighth time as an individual,” said Sibanda.

“But such is the nature of football. You get to win some and also lose some like in this case. The boys did well in the grind and with a bit of lucky, we could have won the match but it wasn’t our day.”

The Bosso skipper has every reason to be disappointed.

He knows just how to win these trophies having been on the podium seven times in 10 attempts.

The 32-year-old’s individual trophy cabinet is packed having won all but one trophy he has competed for since joining the Bulawayo giants exactly 15 years ago.

Since he became a part of Bosso initially as second-in-charge of Washington Arubi in 2009, Sibanda has cemented his legendary status at the team having won the Independence trophy seven times, NetOne Charity Shield, Mbada Diamonds Cup, Easycall Cup, One Wallet and the Chibuku Super Cup.

He has also set a new league record by winning the Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season accolade four times (2012, 2013, 2018 and 2023). But the man who has captained Bosso for the past six years in his second spell as the team’s skipper has one mission to accomplish in his playing career.

“I have won just everything since I started playing top-flight football but the big one is still eluding me and my team. You know winning the league title is one thing that every player would like to be remembered for,” said Sibanda.

“It is something we have talked about as players. We are trying by all means to win the league title.

“We know if we really get into the grind with the right attitude, we can finally win the league title. We have a group of hard workers in our squad who are willing to leave everything in the field of play.

“With that attitude, I know, we have a chance to win the championship but we need to work really hard.”

Bosso last won the league title in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu, three years before Sibanda, who ranks as one of the best ever players to be at Highlanders, joined the team.

But they are in a good space this season having started well and they are already being touted as one of the favourites to win the crown this term. Sibanda started off his playing career back in the village while growing up in Silobela.

By the time he transferred to Bulawayo, he was already showing some good glimpses and in no time he was recruited into the Highlanders Juniors where he was refined before promoted into the senior team.