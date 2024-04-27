Meet Macheso’s new lead dancer, Kariba

Kariba takes a selfie at one of the Kariba shores

Trust Khosa

Lifestyle Correspondent

KARIBA is a small town in northern Zimbabwe known for its serenity, hospitality and fairly warm climate, which attract international and local tourists.

In summer, it’s the retreat of choice for holidaymakers and big-spenders.

Famed for its jaw-dropping panoramic views, the town is also a gateway to the colossal Kariba Dam built in the 1950s.

Houseboats, fishing activities, and of course the friendliness of its people, have made Kariba a must-visit. Culturally, it has scared places that should never be desecrated by visitors.

As such, you ought to respect this place once you set your foot there.

In local showbiz, we also have our own Kariba, a nimble-footed dancer making waves in sungura.

Plucked from the back of beyond in Raffingora where he made a name for himself as a dancer of repute, he also perfected his craft in Kariba.

His late father, a truck driver, had moved to Kariba from Raffingora where the dancer built a name for himself in his craft.

He claims he never dreamt of joining groups in the mainstream music industry since his quest was to entertain locals.

He enjoyed being a “township” hero although many of his peers wanted him to join a professional outfit.

A lethal striker during his days as a footballer in Raffingora and surrounding farms, he couldn’t resist the dance-floor.

Phenomenal lyrics guru Leonard Zhakata was the first to be charmed by this lad when he spotted him during a show in Kariba.

It’s quite unfortunate that Kariba missed the opportunity to join the Zimbabwe All-Stars after he lost Zhakata’s contacts.

He was invited to join the band in Harare but the dream was shattered after losing his potential employer’s contact details.

After the missed opportunity, Somandla “Mafia” Ndebele became his “Messiah” after he spotted Kariba during one of his shows in the resort town and signed him in 2002.

In short, this is the life story of Orchestra Mberikwazvo dancer of the moment, Shame “Kariba” Chidewo.

Last weekend in Victoria Falls, Kariba was “ordained” as a senior dancer at Orchestra Mberikwazvo following the four-week suspension of Selamane “Majuice” Mpochi.

Despite Majuice’s return, Kariba is now in charge of all the duties that were performed by the former.

Majuice has been demoted to an ordinary dancer while Kariba is now the main man.

Narrating his journey in showbiz, the 42-year-old says he sees the hand of God.

“I have always been a dancer in my entire life and I could dance to any music when I was still young in Raffingora,” says Kariba.

A Form Two school dropout, Kariba says he had two talents as a youngster but opted for the dance-floor.

“I was a great soccer striker whose strength was in speed and dribbling.”

“After soccer matches, it was time to dance and I would outclass other dancers.”

“At one point I teamed up with my friend called Chinhoyi who died in 2010.”

“Before his death, we formed a fiery duo known as Kariba-Chinhoyi,” he explained.

But how did he get the moniker Karika?

“Well, when Somandla Ndebele signed me in 2002, he used to forget my name and he would refer to me as Kariba.”

“Fellow band members would laugh each time he referred to me with the name Kariba.”

“The name stuck in the minds of people and fans began to call me Kariba.”

“Up to now, some fans think Kariba is my real name but it was Somandla Ndebele who coined it.”

With Soma, Kariba spent six years with the Denda Brothers camp.

“It was Soma who brought me to Harare and rented a room for me in Dzivaresekwa.

“We worked together from 2002 to 2008 when I joined Madzibaba Zakaria.

“Before I joined Madzibaba, I asked for clearance from Soma and it was granted.

“The other reason I left Soma is because he was no longer holding shows and I had no source of income,” he said.

Determined to move on, Madzibaba welcomed him with open hands.

“I was given a warm welcome at Khiama Boys where I easily settled. Madzibaba gave me the nickname Matemba but it died a natural death.

“I worked with him from 2008 to 2016 and decided to join Alick Macheso’s Orchestra Mberikwazvo.”

For interest’s sake, how did Kariba join Orchestra Mberikwazvo?

“In 2016 I joined Orchestra Mberikwazvo after his (Macheso’s) management recommended me when we held a joint show in Mozambique.

“I was still attached to Madzibaba when his managers approached me with a handsome offer.

“To be honest, every dancer in sungura would love to work for Macheso.

“Orchestra Mberikwazvo is the Real Madrid of sungura where you are guaranteed your pay and exposure.

“I didn’t think twice when the offer came and now I am happy there,” he said.

Unlike other artistes who don’t seek clearance when they find new jobs, Kariba is a bit different.

“I asked Madzibaba for clearance and it was granted to me. My conscience is clear because I left Madzibaba amicably.

“We still talk each time we meet because I was a loyal worker,” he said.

After getting a new job at Orchestra Mberikwazvo, his faith was tested when he fell sick for 12 months.

“After joining Macheso, I only performed a few shows before I suffered a mysterious knee injury which kept me on the sidelines for a whole year.

“I did some tests and the X-ray scans showed that I had no fracture. I got my full pay and only recovered after a year,” recalls Kariba.

Although theories were flying following his illness, he stuck to the doctor’s prescriptions. “I used to take some tablets and later some injections to ease the pain.

“One day I decided to leave it to God and it was prayer after prayer that I finally conquered.

“I see the grace of the Lord because I am now as fit as a fiddle.”

Now that he is now the star dancer at Macheso, Kariba remains grounded.

“It was quite an honour getting that recommendation, but I remain the same Kariba that people know.

“When it comes to work, I don’t doubt myself, and all my former bosses know that.

“I am also punctual and particular with time-keeping,” he said.

As a family man, he is proud of Macheso who has changed his life.

“I managed to build my mother a beautiful home in the rural areas.

“I am now a proud owner of a residential stand in Kuwadzana that I got from Baba Sharo.

“I can’t afford to lose a boss like him who has given me a permanent home,” he said.

Although dancing remains his first love, he can also play drums.

“We are always encouraged to learn instruments because you never know what the future holds.

“With dancing, there comes an age when the body can no longer hold.

“I am now learning drums and I can play for the entire night when the need arises,” he said.

With ladies literary throwing themselves at him at shows, Kariba has a way of dealing with them.

“Well, all the ladies who have a crush on me I treat them as fans and sisters.

“I don’t abuse my authority because I want to be a smart guy.”

Kariba says he is happily married to Margaret Chivanga and the couple is blessed with two children — Brenda (14) and a baby boy, Blessing (3).