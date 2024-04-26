LIVE: President Mnangagwa Ignites Business Innovation at ZITF . . . A Tour of Progress and Prosperity
President Mnangagwa today tours exhibition stands and engages with business leaders from diverse sectors at the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.
Join The Herald Online live from the ZITF grounds in Bulawayo as we give you real-time updates of the proceedings
11:45
12:24 President Mnangagwa has commenced his tour of ZITF exhibition stands. He is currently touring the Hotplate Grill House stand
12:29 His Excellency is now touring the Ministry of Industry and Commerce stand
12:32 The President is now touring the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
12:41 President Mnangagwa is currently touring the United Refineries Limited stand
12:46 His Excellency is now touring cattle pens
12:56 The President is now touring China stand
12:59 President Mnangagwa is now touring stands in Hall 2
13:15 His Excellency is now touring the PRAZ stand
13:24 The President is now touring the OPC stand
Comments