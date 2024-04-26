LIVE: President Mnangagwa Ignites Business Innovation at ZITF . . . A Tour of Progress and Prosperity

President Mnangagwa is interacting with people as he tours the stands

President Mnangagwa today tours exhibition stands and engages with business leaders from diverse sectors at the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Join The Herald Online live from the ZITF grounds in Bulawayo as we give you real-time updates of the proceedings

11:45

12:24 President Mnangagwa has commenced his tour of ZITF exhibition stands. He is currently touring the Hotplate Grill House stand

12:29 His Excellency is now touring the Ministry of Industry and Commerce stand

12:32 The President is now touring the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

12:41 President Mnangagwa is currently touring the United Refineries Limited stand

12:46 His Excellency is now touring cattle pens

12:56 The President is now touring China stand

12:59 President Mnangagwa is now touring stands in Hall 2

13:15 His Excellency is now touring the PRAZ stand

13:24 The President is now touring the OPC stand