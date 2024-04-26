Fake doctor exposes self, views X-ray upside down

Douglas Garikayi Mutoredzanwa appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to April 29.

Yeukai Karengezeka–Court Correspondent

A SUSPECTED fake doctor, who allegedly exposed himself after he was seen holding an X-ray upside down, analysing it in front of a patient at a Harare hospital, has been arrested and taken to court.

The complainant is Whatmore Tarugarira (43), the loss control officer at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

Douglas Garikayi Mutoredzanwa appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to April 29.

The court noted that Mutoredzanwa has an outstanding warrant of arrest for another 2019 case.

He pleaded with the court to release him as he wanted to visit his wife at a hospital, who has a newly-born baby and is sick.

Mutoredzanwa had misrepresented to the court that he has no previous convictions and that the other case he had was completed.

When asked if he was a medical doctor, he told the magistrate that he was a nurse.

The State alleged that on April 23, Mutoredzanwa went to Parirenyatwa Hospital’s consultation room 2.

He misrepresented to Wilson Takudzwa Kurangwa, a medical doctor who was on duty attending to a patient, that he was also a medical doctor and was attending to a patient.

Mutoredzanwa grabbed an X-ray film from Kurangwa and pretended to be analysing it, raising some comments whilst it was upside down.

He then left the X-ray film and took two surgical blades, pethidine drugs, three syringes, some cotton, two cannula sensitive tapes and a pair of gloves and went out with them.

Kurangwa then became suspicious with the way Mutoredzanwa was holding the X-ray and alerted Tarugarira, the complainant in the matter.

Tarugarira then teamed up with some security guards and arrested the suspected fake doctor, after he failed to give a satisfactory explanation of his purpose of visit to the hospital.

The court heard that Mutoredzanwa was searched and the two surgical blades, pethidine drugs, three syringes, some cotton, two cannula sensitive tapes and a pair of gloves, were recovered from him.

The hospital team handed him over to the police.