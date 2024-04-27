Local product dominance at ZITF charms Head of State

President Mnangagwa, his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto, First Ladies Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and Mrs Rachel Ruto and Vice President Kembo Mohadi share a lighter moment at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture: Presidential Photographer John Manzongo

Wallace Ruzvidzo in BULAWAYO

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed his satisfaction at the manner Zimbabweans have embraced the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” development maxim as “made in Zimbabwe products” are dominant at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Yesterday, the President toured various stands exhibiting at ZITF ahead of the official opening of the country’s premier trade showcase by his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto today.

Speaking to the media after the tour, President Mnangagwa said he was extremely impressed at seeing the number of domestic products being exhibited.

This, he said, was evidence that Zimbabweans had heeded his call for increased production and productivity across all sectors.

“So far, the chairman (Busisa Moyo) has taken me around and I am extremely impressed and proud that year after year the products exhibited show the trajectory of growth in terms of both quality and the volume and the variety.

“Our people, Zimbabweans, have embraced the philosophy that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, igotongwa nevene vayo, igonamatirwa nevene vayo (a country is developed, ruled and prayed for by its citizens)’ so everywhere I went I saw that Zimbabweans are very proud, exhibiting the products they themselves have produced,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the increased number of locally manufactured products showed that Zimbabwe is a force to reckon with.

Aptly, this year’s ZITF is being held under the theme, “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade”.

The President thus urged Zimbabweans to keep the momentum as only Zimbabweans could take the country forward.

“Very few stands and products are foreign, but the majority are Zimbabwean and domestic products which are of the highest quality, you can compare our products with any other products worldwide.

“Again, I am happy that our people have embraced the philosophy that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ and who are vene vayo? It’s us, we are the ones who will build our country. So, let’s keep on putting maximum effort as we build our country,” he said.

The President has continued to reiterate the importance of home-grown solutions and action in Zimbabwe’s development, as the country journeys towards the upper-middle-class economic status.

Recently, President Mnangagwa said it was important that every Zimbabwean participates in the country’s development under the Second Republic.

“We have realised unprecedented success milestones and registered indisputable GDP growth; we shall keep marching forward. We are a resilient people and the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa. Against all odds, we are realising prosperity and a higher quality of life for our people.

“At the heart of our country’s economic transformation agenda is the principle of leaving no one and no place behind.

“Hence, every Zimbabwean, regardless of background or circumstance, should participate in and benefit from the country’s economic progress.

“This is an essential building block for a resilient and dynamic economy that can withstand shocks and thrive in an ever-changing global landscape,” he said.

The Second Republic continues to express its commitment to making interventions towards bolstering the plinths it has established to ensure business thrives, concomitantly ensuring economic growth is inclusive and transformative.