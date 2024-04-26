15 people killed in road accident

Freeman Razemba

Crime Reporter

At least 15 people died while several others were injured this afternoon when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck along the Harare-Masvingo road.

The accident occurred at the 53km peg near the Beatrice area and the commuter omnibus was heading towards Chivhu.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The injured have been taken to Beatrice Hospital and we will continue to release more details later on as some of our police officers are still on the ground,” he said.