Trial for Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa hits snag as he gets hospitalised

Prosper Dembedza – Herald Correspondent

The trial for Apostolic sect leader, Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa (54) and his seven accomplices who are facing allegations of contravening sections of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act could not kick off after it was revealed that he and Takavengwa Gwenzi (55) are in hospital.

Siribiniyo Chikunhire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (48), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume (42), all from Plot 6, Lilly Farm, Nyabira, are facing three counts of ill-treatment or neglect of children, conducting a funeral service/burial without a burial order and failure to give notice of the birth and death of a person.

The appeared before Norton magistrate, Mrs Christine Nyandoro.

The State, led by District Public Prosecutor Mr Tafara Chirambira, made an application for confirmation of warned and cautioned statements.

Chikunhure, Kabaya, Aaron Chokurongerwa and Ngavafume had their statements confirmed. With the statements confirmed, the State will seek to use this as part of its case.

Katsande and Sigudu’s statements were not confirmed as they refused that they gave the statements to the police freely and voluntarily.

The matter was deferred to May 23 and 24 for trial commencement.

Four witnesses will testify in court.