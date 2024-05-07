  • Today Tue, 07 May 2024

Former CIO director Chaunoita declared national hero

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

RETIRED Director in the President’s Department, Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita has been declared a national hero.

Cde Chaunoita, also known as Cde Zvenyika, died on Saturday, May 4 after battling a long illness.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha delivered the national hero status message at Cde Chaunoita’s home in Harare.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa has conferred a National Hero Status to the late Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita who died on 4 May 2024. Mourners are gathered at House Number 19B Selsey Road, Waterfalls, Harare.

“The late Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita will be interred at the National Heroes Acre in Harare at a date to be announced. I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to the family. He is from Harare Province,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at number 29B Selsey Waterfalls in Harare.

