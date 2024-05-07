Visiting Namibian Parliamentary Delegation meets Speaker Mudenda
Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter
A Namibian Parliamentary Budget Select Committee is in the country on a benchmarking visit.
The delegation has this Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda and is also scheduled to meet Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda and their Zimbabwean counterparts in the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and Investment Promotion.
