  • Today Tue, 07 May 2024

Visiting Namibian Parliamentary Delegation meets Speaker Mudenda

Visiting Namibian Parliamentary Delegation meets Speaker Mudenda

Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter

A Namibian Parliamentary Budget Select Committee is in the country on a benchmarking visit.

The delegation has this Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda and is also scheduled to meet Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda and their Zimbabwean counterparts in the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Pro... Headlines

    Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Pro...

    Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter All corruptly acquired assets hidden outside the country will soon be identified and seized as the Government steps up efforts to save an estimated US$1,8 billion lost annually to graft. Currently, the Government has only been forfeiting local assets with criminals hiding ill-gotten wealth outside the country and getting away with it. […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey