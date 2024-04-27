Three Zimbabweans jailed 6 816 years in SA prison

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

THREE Zimbabweans are among a syndicate of nine people who were this week sentenced to a total of 10 939 years in prison by South Africa’s Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for ripping off tax authorities of R300 million, although the judge ordered effective sentences of 65 years for each of two of the Zimbabweans and 15 years effective for the third.

They were convicted on 391 counts of money laundering, fraud and forgery, plus a swathe of other offences such as benefiting from unlawful activities, the acquisition, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities, contravening the Birth and Death Registration Act, contravening the Identification Act, contravening the Attorneys Act, and contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Zimbabwean Jeremiah Nyasha Musiwacho Dube (59) was sentenced to 3 376 years imprisonment but will serve 65 years. Another Zimbabwean Mavudzi Maxwell Ndlovu (59) was sentenced to 3 272 years imprisonment but will serve also 65 years after the court considered mitigating circumstances.

The third Zimbabwean Edward Shoniwa (56), was sentenced to 168 years imprisonment but will serve only 15 years in light of the mitigating circumstances.

A fourth Zimbabwean, Christopher Dube (56), absconded just before conviction and the court has issued a warrant of arrest against him.

South African Police Service’s National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the long sentences of nine of the 13 accused on Wednesday.

The other four escaped through death or becoming State witnesses.

“Two of the accused, Bonisiwe Prizzer Ndlovu (52) and Thabile Octavia Nkosi (51) both South African females met their untimely death during the course of the trial whilst two others, Mfanafuthi Daniel Khanyile (47) and Adam Michael Phiri (42), both South African males, turned State witnesses.

“It is reported that during 2009 and 2016, the accused were members of entities registered in terms of the Close Corporations Act, No. 69 of 1984 or the Companies Act, No. 61 of 1973 and thus also registered their companies for value added tax in terms of the South African Revenue Services Act.

“A total of 23 cases were opened at the Johannesburg Central Police Station against the accused for investigation. These cases were referred to the Gauteng based serious corruption investigation unit for in-depth probe.

“The accused, while acting in furtherance of a common purpose, submitted fraudulent VAT returns for and on behalf of the close corporations and companies claiming undue VAT refund from the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

“In support of their claim, the accused forged and uttered invoices to SARS. The undue VAT refund was then paid by SARS into various bank accounts of the said various entities, and were then transferred into various other accounts which were under the control of the accused or withdrawn,” reads the statement.

SAPS said the entities in question were not trading or conducting any business during the period from 2009 to 2015 when they claimed the undue refunds and did not incur any input expenses to warrant a refund from SARS therefore prejudicing SARS of R300 million.

The court ordered that the accused should serve a maximum of 65 years’ having taken into consideration mitigating circumstances.

Detailing the sentences for the rest of the gang, Rebecca Dube (51), a South African female, was sentenced to 1 596 years imprisonment. The court ordered that she should serve only 25 years.

Moliehi Constance Ramone (44), a Lesotho female, was sentenced to 953 years imprisonment. The court ordered that the accused should serve only 15 years.

Zamaswazi Audrey Radebe (51), a South African female, was sentenced to 73 years imprisonment. The court ordered that the accused should serve only five years. Bongani Mbonani (42), a South African male, was sentenced to 57 years imprisonment.

The court ordered that the accused should serve only five years.

Sello Atlone Rathethe (52), a South African male, was sentenced to 1557 years’ imprisonment.

The court ordered that the accused should serve only 15 years.

SAPS said Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya commended the outstanding and diligent execution of duties by the investigations and prosecution teams.