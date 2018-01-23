BREAKING: Zaka East MP dies

Cde Mukanduri

From George Maponga in Masvingo
Zaka East Member of Parliament Cde Samson Mukanduri has died. The ruling party legislator died this morning at his rural home in Chiromo village after reportedly complaining of high blood pressure.

Sources said Cde Mukanduri was found dead on a sofa at his home this morning. Zaka Central Member of Parliament Cde Paradzai Chakona confirmed his Zaka East counterpart’s death.

“Its a sad day for the people of Zaka District and Masvingo at large.His death has come as a shock to us and he will be greatly missed,”said Cde Chakona.

Cde Mukanduri was elected Zaka East MP on a ruling party ticket during the 2013 harmonised elections.

More details to follow…

 
  • Gold Ruyondo

    RIP

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Does it make any difference to the people of Zaka? It’s still one of the least developed places on earth. Even fool Trump calls it ‘sh*thole’ place. The MPs just enrich themselves while the equally useless chiefs get free cars so they can shepherd their subjects to the polls to vote Zanu. 100yrs from now we will still be poor while these people are busy enjoying the ‘fruits of our liberation’. Rise up fellow Zimbos.