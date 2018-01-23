BREAKING: Zaka East MP dies

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Zaka East Member of Parliament Cde Samson Mukanduri has died. The ruling party legislator died this morning at his rural home in Chiromo village after reportedly complaining of high blood pressure.

Sources said Cde Mukanduri was found dead on a sofa at his home this morning. Zaka Central Member of Parliament Cde Paradzai Chakona confirmed his Zaka East counterpart’s death.

“Its a sad day for the people of Zaka District and Masvingo at large.His death has come as a shock to us and he will be greatly missed,”said Cde Chakona.

Cde Mukanduri was elected Zaka East MP on a ruling party ticket during the 2013 harmonised elections.

More details to follow…