ZNA mourns Colonel Mhlanga

Colonel John Mhlanga

The Herald

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has expressed sadness at the death of a liberation war fighter, decorated senior officer and the country’s Defence Attaché to Botswana, Colonel John Mhlanga.

Colonel Mhlanga died on Tuesday after he was involved in a fatal road accident along the Bulawayo-Plumtree highway while on his way to Botswana.

He was 59 years old.

In a statement, ZNA deputy director Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Alex Zuva said Colonel Mhlanga was a patriotic cadre who will be missed.

“He was a patriotic, loyal, humble, honest and enthusiastic Senior Officer whose leadership inspired both his peers and subordinates. He will therefore be greatly missed,” he said.

A funeral Parade will be held at the Zimbabwe Military Academy this afternoon in his honour.

