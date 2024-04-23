Craft Properties construct classroom block

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Property developer, Craft Properties Holdings is building a classroom block at Earsterlia Primary School in Chakari as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In an interview, Craft Properties founder, Professor Kudakwashe Taruberekera said his company is determined to contribute to the development of the education sector.

“This is part of our CSR and we will hand over the block to the Sanyati Rural District as we contribute to the development of the education in support of Government efforts,” he said.

The company has also donated 15 stands to people with disabilities and albinism in Kadoma, as well as 10 wheelchairs in Kadoma and Masvingo.

Prof Taruberekera said he is inspired by President Mnangagwa’s conviction that Zimbabweans should work for the development of the nation.