By-election candidates ready for April 27

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the April 27 by-elections in Mt Pleasant and Harare East Constituencies are on course, with some candidates optimistic that they will romp to victory.

In Mt Pleasant, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu PF will contest against independent candidates Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky; while in Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza, who is standing as an independent candidate.

Cde Mutimbanyoka said Zanu PF is ready for the by-elections.

“Elections usually find us prepared. We are optimistic about claiming more seats for Zanu PF in light of the Second Republic’s accomplishments,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of schools opening next week, Cde Mutimbanyoka donated food items including sugar, cooking oil, mealie meal and a cow to Danhiko Vocational Training Centre.