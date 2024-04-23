11th Post Cabinet briefing highlights:

– Government continues to intensify its response against drug and substance abuse across the country. Since January 2024, about 6 148 people were arrested. A total of 677 were suppliers while 5 471 were end-users.

A total of 106 illegal drug and substance trading bases were identified, raided and destroyed in Harare, Shamva, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Bulawayo and Mutare. Fifty-one liquor outlets were charged for operating without the correct licenses while 268 operators were also arrested for violating license conditions. Seventeen outlets had their licenses cancelled for violating operating conditions. A total of 311 countrywide inspections on medicine outlets were conducted and 62 lines of medicines were confiscated.

– The Youth Service in Zimbabwe training programme will start in June 2024 at Dadaya and Vumba Training Centres. In addition, as a key measure to reduce indulgence, ensuring financial inclusivity is being heightened and a total of USD20 000 has been loaned to youths across the country for income generating projects through the Empower Bank.

– Cabinet has approved the Principles for the enactment of the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill 2024 that paves way for the establishment of an additional Security Service and specialized Drug and Substance Elimination Agency/National Drug Agency. The Agency will be responsible for the enforcement of laws that deal with drug and substance trafficking, use and abuse as well as coordinating efforts of other support services.

– Cabinet approved ZESA Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd to conclude an agreement framework with Management Services Company for establishment of a US$25 million transmission cable manufacturing plant in Harare. The joint venture project will enable the transfer of technology and expertise to ZESA Enterprises and its staff. The project will ensure availability of power cables for the revitalization and expansion of transmission and distribution networks to meet national targets for increased access to electricity.

– The President of the Republic of Kenya is to officiate at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2024. President Mnangagwa and President Ruto will witness the signing of a number of Memoranda of Understanding agreed upon by the officials at the Zimbabwe/Kenya Joint Permanent Commission.