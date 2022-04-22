Turkey pledges solidarity with Zimbabwe

Turkish Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Can Bilgic(right) and Turkish Religion Affairs CoodinatorMr Abdurrahman TAHA CINAR (left) waves after donating food stuff in Beatrice. Pictures: Egefa Muchetwa

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Turkey will continue to extend assistance to the people of Zimbabwe, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, colour and race, the country’s deputy ambassador Mr Can Bilgic has said.

Handing over food hampers donated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to communities in Beatrice and Chitungwiza as part of its efforts in touching lives, Mr Bilgic said Turkey will continue to stand by Zimbabwe at all times.

“This aid is a gift of the Turkish people to the people of Zimbabwe and our country would continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe in difficult situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“As Turkey, we want a healthy, just and prosperous world for all our friends and humanity along with ourselves. Our government and Parliament will support (Zimbabwe) and will continue supporting it. Turkey will continue to extend assistance to the people of Zimbabwe, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, colour and race.”

He said this year alone, Turkey, through its state-run aid agencies and non-governmental organisations has distributed food hampers to thousands of families and drilled several boreholes as part of efforts to uplift marginalised communities.

He said the assistance is more than food but a representation of the close relationship between Zimbabwe and Turkey.

“Today is a very important day for us. Even as we fight COVID-19, we should not forget needy people, we are here to give support to the needy people, especially those affected by COVID-19 lockdown. We will reach out to needy people in various regions of the country,” he said.

Turkish embassy representative Mr Adam Wadi said the initiative was also a social assistance programme to scale up the social safety net for “at-risk” households, targeting thousands of food-insecure families throughout the country.



The food hampers were distributed to households irrespective of religious beliefs and political affiliations.