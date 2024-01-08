Zim makes commendable efforts to observe constitutionalism – Makarau

Constitutional Court Judge Justice Rita Makarau inspects the guard of honour at the opening of the 2024 Legal Year at the Masvingo High Court.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zimbabwe has made commendable efforts to observe constitutionalism as evidenced by the country’s religious holding of elections whenever they are due, Constitutional Court Judge Justice Rita Makarau has said.

Officially opening the 2024 Legal Year at the Masvingo High Court today Justice Makarau noted that the recent holding of harmonised elections when they were due in 2023, was another feather on the nation’s hat in the observance of constitutionalism.

She said the judiciary is a key pillar in the drive to entrench constitutionalism in the “fabric of the Zimbabwean society.”

“I would draw attention to the holding of the recent elections in 2023, when they fell due as one fine example of how the country has made commendable efforts to observe constitutionalism. When constitutionalism has been entrenched even the simplest mind in the most remote village in the country will defend the holding of elections on due date…,” said Justice Makarau.

The Constitutional Court judge said when constitutionalism has been entrenched into a society the holding of elections when due becomes a routine or commonplace that “no one under any circumstances may seek justification for or against the holding of elections on due date.”

She also hinted at the need for the judiciary to address concerns raised by stakeholders such as the media which decried scanty coverage of traditional court proceedings despite the courts accounting for the bulk of litigation cases compared to general law courts.

Efforts should also be intensified to extend training on legal issues to traditional leaders.

The opening ceremony was witnessed by Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira, Chiefs Council deputy president Chief Fortune Charumbira, judges, lawyers and other stakeholders from across Masvingo.