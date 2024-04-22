Politburo meeting on today

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF will convene an extraordinary session of the Politburo at the ruling party’s headquarters today.

The party’s national spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the meeting in a statement this morning.

“The Secretary General of ZANU PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu notifies all members that there is an extraordinary session of the Politburo today, 22nd of April 2024, at 14:00hrs at ZANU PF headquarters.

“All members should be seated by 13:45hrs,” he said.