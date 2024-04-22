  • Today Mon, 22 Apr 2024

Politburo meeting on today

Politburo meeting on today Dr Obert Mpofu

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF will convene an extraordinary session of the Politburo at the ruling party’s headquarters today.

The party’s national spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the meeting in a statement this morning.

“The Secretary General of ZANU PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu notifies all members that there is an extraordinary session of the Politburo today, 22nd of April 2024, at 14:00hrs at ZANU PF headquarters.

“All members should be seated by 13:45hrs,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zim-Kenya Joint Commission opens ahead o... Top Stories

    Zim-Kenya Joint Commission opens ahead o...

    Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter The 4th Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation opened in Harare yesterday, offering an opportunity for the two countries to broaden their relationship for mutual benefit, Director for Africa in Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Ambassador Dennis Mburu said yesterday.  The JPCC is being held ahead of the State […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments