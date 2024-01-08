2024 Legal Year Opened

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has opened the 2024 Legal Year at a ceremony held at the Constitutional Court in Harare today.

The event was held under the theme: “The role of the judiciary in entrenching constitutionalism.”

The event was attended by members of the legal fraternity and the judiciary, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Prosecutor-General, Mrs Loice Matanda-Moyo and Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza among others.

In his speech, Chief Justice Malaba said the event was meant for the Judiciary to outline activities it intends to carry out in 2024.

“Today’s event once more represents the Judiciary with another opportunity to discuss and lay markers along the path it, with the support of stakeholders, intends to follow as the 2024 legal year commences.

“It also provides a rare chance for the Judiciary to publicly explain to the people its activities during the 2023 legal year,” he said.