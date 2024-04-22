University student appeals for financial assistance

Herald Reporter

A twenty-six-year-old student from Catholic University is appealing for US$2 000 to enable him to complete his studies this year.

Richard Karengo is in his final year at the university and is doing Business Management and Information Technology.

He, however, has not paid school fees since last year.

His father recently became visually impaired after being diagnosed with trachoma while his mother has difficulties in walking and performing other duties to support her family.

“I am appealing for financial assistance so that l can complete my studies this year. My parents cannot provide any support because of their conditions. They are all ill. The little that l get from doing part-time jobs is used to pay hospital bills for my parents as well as food for the family. The situation is not good at all, ” he said.

Those wishing to offer financial assistance can send money to him on 0782516636 or through his mother Mrs Siphelile Karengo’s number – 0777547187.

Banking details:

Richard Karengo

Bank ABC

1205924446840210

Branch: Mt Pleasant