Robbery suspect shot, injured in confrontation with police in Bulawayo

Crime Reporter

A 35-year-old suspected armed robber was shot and injured in Bulawayo on Saturday after he tried to disarm a police officer who was armed with a CZ pistol loaded with six rounds.

James Moyo was shot in the stomach by the police and was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident involving a robbery suspect, James Moyo aged 35, which occurred in Queens Park, Bulawayo, on 20 April 2024. The shooting incident follows the arrest of the suspect as well as Tinashe Dembure aged 29 and Mthulisi Maphosa aged 29 for a robbery case which occurred at Gunya Shopping Centre, Mahatshula North, Bulawayo, on April 20, 2024, at around 15:00 hrs,” he said.

Upon his arrest, Moyo dropped his machete and tried to disarm a police officer who was armed with a loaded CZ pistol.

“Subsequently, the suspect was shot in the stomach by the police and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that any form of confrontation with police officers will be met with appropriate response.

“Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Meanwhile, two security guards have been arrested on allegations of shooting and killing an unknown man who had tried to attack them at a Chinhoyi farm on Saturday.

“The ZRP confirms a shooting incident in which two security guards, Luckmore Mhiti aged 30 and Evans Jakarasi aged 33 shot dead a yet-to-be-identified man at Baguta Farm Compound, Chinhoyi, on April 20, 2024.

“The victim had tried to attack the security guards with a knife after they had fired warning shots to disperse a crowd which had gathered at the farm to pick leftover maize cobs in the fields,” he said.

The farm owner hired the security guards to provide security services at the farm as he was harvesting maize using a combine harvester.