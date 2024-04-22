  • Today Mon, 22 Apr 2024

ZEC readies for Mt Pleasant, Harare East by-elections

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is ready to hold the National Assembly by-elections in Mt Pleasant and Harare East Constituencies, with ballot papers already printed and polling stations ready.

The by-elections will be held on Saturday.

In an election notice issued today, ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said ZEC is ready to hold the by-elections as everything is now in place.

“Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd) located at No. 1 George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the National Assembly by-elections.

“A total of forty-two thousand, three hundred (42300) National Assembly ballot papers for Mount Pleasant Constituency and a total of thirty-eight thousand, eight hundred and fifty (38850) for Harare East Constituency have been printed for the by-elections,” reads the statement.

