Zanu PF restructuring exercise commences next month

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will commence a restructuring exercise next month, beginning with party cells and villages to ensure that all members, regardless of their positions, are registered in the party structures.

The convening of Provincial Coordinating Committees’ meetings from 4 and 5 May will kick-start the restructuring exercise.

Every year, the ruling party embarks on a cell verification exercise to account for its membership – both the old ones and those joining the party. The move seeks to take stock of the party’s membership in line with its constitutional dictates.

The commissariat department shall deploy Politburo members to address the PCC meetings on how the restructuring programme will be conducted.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha confirmed the development.

“This circular is a follow-up on circular No. 1 of March 2024, and a circular dated 21 March 2024, both of which alluded to the commencement of the above programme.

“Consequent to the above PCC meetings, provinces should call for inter-district meetings at all District Coordinating Committee centres on 11 and 12 April 2024,” said Cde Bimha in a circular.

Each province, he said, should deploy its members of the PCC to go and address these inter-district meetings to cascade the message on the framework for the conduct of the restructuring programme at cell and village levels.

“The inter-district meetings should be followed by nationwide inter-branch meetings to be held on 18 and 19 May 2024,” he said.

Cde Bimha said the restructuring exercise should then effectively begin on May 20, 2024.

“The inter-branch meetings are very important in this whole programme since it is the branch executive committees that are going to physically carry out the restructuring of the cells and villages under their jurisdiction with supervision from District and Provincial leadership,” said Cde Bimha.

The elections of cell and village executive committees shall be done through secret ballot, with the new leadership tasked to immediately conduct verification of the members of their respective cells and villages to flush out imposters.

Cde Bimha said the restructuring exercise should be meticulous, adding that it shall only be conducted when the commissariat department is satisfied with the quality of work produced.