Zimbabwe announces squad for Bangladesh tour

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a 15-men squad for the Chevrons’ tour of Bangladesh in May for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series.

Captained by Sikandar Raza, the side includes one uncapped player, Johnathan Campbell, while Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram have been recalled.

The rest of the selected players were part of the squad for Zimbabwe’s last T20I series in Sri Lanka in January.

They include veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, pacemen Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, as well as young guns Clive Madande and Brian Bennett.

Madande, Bennett and Campbell were part of the Zimbabwe emerging men’s team that won the gold medal at the 13th African Games in Ghana in March.

With ZC yet to appoint a new head coach, Stuart Matsikenyeri will be in charge of Zimbabwe as it plays against Bangladesh.

The two sides will play the first three T20Is in Chattogram on May 3, 5 and 7, before concluding the series in Dhaka with matches set for May 10 and 12.

Zimbabwe’s squad for T20I series versus Bangladesh:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.