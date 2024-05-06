Death penalty hearings begin

The Bill will amend the Criminal Law Code and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Parliament will today begin week-long public hearings on the Death Penalty Abolition Bill that was gazetted last year.

It was brought to Parliament by Dzivaresekwa legislator, Mr Edwin Mushoriwa as a private member’s Bill.

The public hearings will be conducted by the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Senate’s Thematic Committee on Human Rights.

The hearings will be held from May 6-10 in various areas that include Kadoma, Gweru, Bulawayo, Lupane, Filabusi, Bindura, Harare, Marondera, Mutare and Masvingo.

“The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Human Rights have jointly announced a series of public hearings to discuss the death penalty,” said Parliament.

“These hearings aim to engage stakeholders, gather perspectives and guide potential legal reforms regarding three Bills currently before Parliament.”

In February, Cabinet approved the principles to the Bill that seek to abolish capital punishment which is expected to make its passage in Parliament smooth.