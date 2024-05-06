Tumor patient seeks US$500 to complete surgery

Thupeyo Muleya–Beitbridge Bureau

The 64-year-old Beitbridge man who recently underwent a medical operation at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to remove a tumor that had troubled him for over 17 years is appealing for donations worth US$500 to fund the completion of the medical procedures.

Although Mr Laston Kwinika of Ha-Goda village in Beitbridge is recovering at the hospital pending the final medical procedures and discharge, he still requires more funds for medical consumables.

A team of doctors from the hospital operated on Mr Kwinika, who had developed a cancerous growth in his mouth, in an operation facilitated by The Herald and well-wishers from Beitbridge and South Africa.

The man who was now struggling with speaking or eating was assisted following the publication of his story in The Herald.

His wife, Mrs Milliet Ndou said she was grateful to everyone who contributed towards the successful operation.

“As a family, we are grateful to those who helped us in the most difficult time and it is pleasing to note that my husband has started showing signs of recovering after the operation,” she said.

“However, he still needs to undergo another final surgical procedure before he can be discharged so that he can recover from home. We need to buy some medical consumables to complete that process.”

Those willing to help can contact Mrs Kwinika (Milliet Ndou) on 0782 360 383 or visit the Herald in Harare, or couple’s homestead at Ha-Goda village some 5km east of Lutumba growth point in Beitbridge.