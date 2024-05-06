Call for private sector to grab opportunities in Iran

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Iran Bright Kupemba said Iran sees a lot of potential in Zimbabwe and is eager to do business with the country.

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in Tehran, Iran

Zimbabwean businesses should capitalise on opportunities created by the Government in its economic diplomatic offensive, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Iran Bright Kupemba said just after Zimbabwe’s hugely successful participation at the just-ended Second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.

The Zimbabwean delegation to the conference, led by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, also toured exhibition stands at the Sixth Export Potential Exhibition of Iran which ran on the sidelines of the conference.

His call is in sync with the country’s national development strategy as espoused by President Mnangagwa whereupon economic development should be anchored on the private sector.

“We want investments across the board. We hope that those who are practitioners and business persons will come and explore opportunities,” said Ambassador Kupemba.

“There are plenty of opportunities in terms of procurement of equipment, stitching of joint ventures with professionals and business persons here in Iran so that they can do business.

“So, there are opportunities that is why at the Expo there were these business-to-business panels across the board, multidisciplinary panels in terms of mining, agriculture, manufacturing, health, everything was there.

“We would want our business persons to also come to Iran and see exactly what’s going on and how they have done it.

“The advantage we have with Iran is that they have quality and pocket-friendly equipment.

“What is important for our business persons is to come and see how they do it and how they can make money in those deals, but honest business, not crude business.

“Following the new visa regime, we hope our business persons will take advantage of this where they can travel without needing a visa.

“We are there as an embassy to ensure that we facilitate those engagements; that is our job, that is why we are here,” said Ambassador Kupemba.

He said businesses willing to partner with the Iranians must do so in an honest manner as well as adhere to ethical business practices.