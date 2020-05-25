Youths want more land

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

Youths in agriculture have commended Government for undertaking the land audit, and hope that they benefit from the repossession of land from multiple farm owners.

The youths want to participate in boosting agricultural production and consequently, economic transformation.

Statistics show that of the three million farmers in Zimbabwe, 40 percent are youths, with 80 percent of those leasing the land from farm barons or under-performing farmers.

Agricultural Youth Apex Council chairperson, Mr John Muchenje said as the continent commemorates Africa Day today, youths are celebrating the land which was fought for by African forefathers to ensure the empowerment of citizens.

Mr Muchenje said the land audit was important, but in conclusion, it should also benefit youths.

“We are happy that President Mnangagwa has said youths and women are going to benefit from the land audit. We want our portion of the 40 percent of the land which will be available.

“The good part is we know the land which has been idle for years, and this is what we are demanding. As we celebrate Africa Day, we celebrate unity which existed during the liberation struggle and now on economic development,” he said.

The youths want to play a critical role in feeding Zimbabwe and the continent at large, but Mr Muchenje, the reigning Young Farmer of the Year, said land allocation and equitable distribution of resources was still a common challenge in most countries.

He said for Zimbabwe to become self-sufficient and begin to record a food surplus, there was need to restructure the economy and its land holding structure, which has made it difficult for youths, women, and the disadvantaged to get land.

Due to challenges associated with obtaining land, many youths have resolved to seek employment in the mining, manufacturing and tourism sectors, among others, to feed families. Mr Muchenje said the Agricultural Youth Apex Council has come up with proposals to be considered in addressing low production on farms.

“It is important to consider the youth, women and disadvantaged in the redistribution of land which is supported by security of tenure which gives them a bundle of rights which are transferable and bankable in order to boost confidence for sustainable investment in agriculture,” he said.

Already, the few youths with pieces of land have distinguished themselves in the agriculture sector and are producing much better than some seasoned farmers.

It is hoped that as more young people leave tertiary institutions every year to confront the constrained manufacturing, tourism and mining sectors, turning to agriculture could be a viable option for many.