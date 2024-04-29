Education conference rolls to life

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The inaugural Annual District Education Conference (ADEC) started today at Chifamba High School in Guruve, with Artificial Intelligence in Education being one of the topics at the indaba.

Running under the theme “Education: Skills, Strategy and Growth,” the three-day conference was organised by the Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), UNESCO and the Provincial Education Office.

UNESCO chairperson on communication for sustainable development, Dr Lazarus Dokora said the conference is an interactive platform for education leaders, policymakers, educators and other stakeholders.

“This is an opportunity to explore innovative strategies for the improvement of the learners’ educational experience,” he said.

“We will take the critical challenges facing our basic and tertiary education systems head-on. The conference will provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions through interactive sessions led by experts in their fields,” said Dr Dokora.