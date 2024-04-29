Hwedza roads rehabilitation to spur economic growth

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi speaking after touring roads under rehabilitation by RIDA Picture: Victor Maphosa

Victor Maphosa Recently in Hwedza

The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) and Hwedza Rural District Council (RDC) have joined hands to rehabilitate roads in the district.

Hwedza North legislator, Advocate Itai Ndudzo has also availed fuel for the roads rehabilitation.

Most of the roads were severely damaged by the rains and it was getting increasingly difficult for people to travel across Hwedza.

The rehabilitation of roads will bring relief to people, particularly farmers who were facing difficulties in transporting their produce to markets in Hwedza, Chitungwiza and Harare.

The Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi recently toured the roads and appreciated the work being done.

Speaking after touring the Fair-Adventure Road which is currently under rehabilitation, Dr Munzverengwi said a good road network is key to Zimbabwe’s economic development.

Fair-Adventure road connects residents of Wards 1 and 2 with Hwedza Business Centre and a lot of farmers use it to transport their produce.

“When President Mnangagwa says no one and no place will be left behind, what is happening here is exactly what he means. We see roads being rehabilitated to enable smooth travelling of people. We have seen several roads that have been rehabilitated,” said Dr Munzverengwi.

“As we work towards attaining Vision 2030, the road network should be smooth to enable people to travel at any given time. Our farmers should be able to transport their produce without any difficulties.

“I commend our legislator, Advocate Ndudzo, Hwedza RDC as well as RIDA for the collaboration which is bringing development to Hwedza. This team work will go a long way in developing the district,”’ she said.