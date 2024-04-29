  • Today Mon, 29 Apr 2024

Agriculture Permanent Secretary receives award

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri has received the Distinguished Professor Award in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding achievements, contributions and research in the field of climate change adaptation.

The award was presented at the 5th South African Industrial Engineering and Operations Management (IEOM) conference awards ceremony at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research International Convention Centre last week.

“I feel honoured to receive this award and l promise to continue working with the relevant players so that we uplift our economy as we journey towards Vision 2030,’’ said Prof Jiri.

