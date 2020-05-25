TelOne heeds Govt call to test staffers

Business Reporter

TelOne has started testing all its employees for Covid-19 in line with Government’s thrust and Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 that calls for mandatory testing of all employees before businesses open.

In a circular shared with employees dated May 14 seen by Herald Finance and Business, TelOne management said; “Kindly be advised that TelOne will carry out mandatory testing through Premier Services Medical Investment (PSMI). The Tests will cover all employees including students on attachment.”

Government allowed Industry and Commerce to open pending companies acquiring the required test kits to test their employees. Companies were permitted to open subject to following stringent conditions being met in relation to their employees such as temperature tests upon entering work premises, sanitising of hands and wearing of masks all the time.

According to the TelOne circular employees were put into different groups to allow for social distancing as they undergo the mandatory testing.

When contacted for a comment TelOne corporate communications head, Mrs Melody Harry, confirmed that the company was currently testing staff for covid19.

“TelOne has been conducting Covid-19 tests for management and staff members as we have heeded the call of mandatory testing of employees by Government, the testing is expected to take a week and we have partnered with PSMI for this initiative,” she said.

“The process has been going on well since we started. Employees are getting pre and post counselling by PSMI health personnel and they are then advised of their results through a TelOne Occupational Health Officer. An employee who will test positive for a rapid diagnostic test is handed over to PSMI Clinic or Hospital for further diagnostic test which will either confirm the Covid-19 infection or not,” added Mrs Harry.

She said once the employee is confirmed positive, they will automatically be admitted for treatment and management at the nearest Government designated Covid-19 management hospital although TelOne will continue to provide necessary support during the time the employee is hospitalised.

Through lockdown TelOne as an essential telecommunications service provided protective wear and sanitisers for all its teams across board.

An internal Covid-19 hotline with a complete support structure made up of medical personnel has also been provided for its staff and immediate family members.