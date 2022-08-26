Westproperties shines again in Victoria Falls

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

IT SEEMS the sky is the limit for Westproperties Zimbabwe after they again scooped the best Real Estate Developing Company award 2022 at the Zimbabwe Infrastructure Investment Summit and Awards held in Victoria Falls this afternoon.

After receiving the award, Westproperties CEO Mr Kenneth Raydon Sharpe spoke of the story of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He said Maktoum has often been called a visionary leader and rightfully so.

“In his youth, him and his friends used to play on the seashore when they were younger and whilst his friends built sand castles on the beach, Sheikh Mohammed tried to build them on the water.”

He said Maktoum’s friends used to laugh at him but now he took them to see the Palm Islands where tens of billions of US dollars of property are built on water.

“The Palm Islands are some of the world’s largest artificial islands, comprising Palm Jumeirah, Deira Island and Palm Jebel Ali,” said Mr Sharpe.

“Nelson Mandela once said education is the most powerful weapon to change the world and I say its never too late to learn.

“In fact, before, l thought I was clever and could change the world, and now l am wiser and just work on changing myself,” he said.

Mr Sharpe said he dropped out of school at 17 and he always told himself that he wanted a degree before he turned 50 and by God’s doing he graduated two months ago from 3 years of study at Harvard Business School.

“The learning was intense and life changing and culminated in the Strategy Statement you have just seen because we now have a high-performance culture, we are focused on goal execution,” he said.

Speaking at the same event the company’s chief finance officer Mr Simbarashe Kadye said It is quite an honour to receive such an award as Westproperties.

” This shows us that all our efforts in making a change to the face of Harare and improving the livelihood of the people of Zimbabwe are not going down the drain.

” This is an acknowledgement that we are 100% involved in the drive towards Smart Cities, smart and modern infrastructure in Zimbabwe. Let us come together and help build a new Zimbabwe,” he said.