GreenFuel pitch tent in Harare

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

EASTERN Region Division One football leaders GreenFuel are camped in Harare for the past week as they prepare for their smash-and-grab encounter against Grayham on Sunday.

The Lloyd Mutasa-coached outfit should avoid defeat at the hands of the lowly side at Windsor Park School to secure promotion into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Lowveld team are 12 points clear at the top with four games to play.

And they have been perfecting their act for the match against Grayham in Harare in the past week.

The team did not return to Chisumbanje after their 3-0 win at Pro Melfort and opted to stay in the capital where they even played a friendly match against top-flight side Yadah.

