Fun Cargo thrill seeker in U-Turn

Senior Court Reporter

A man, who recently grabbed headlines on various social media platforms after hitting and injuring several people while attempting a skidding stunt with his Toyota Fun Cargo in Harare’s Central Business District has changed his mind and denied charges of reckless driving when he returned to court in the company of a lawyer.

Garish Tsamvi (28) of Domboshava, had initially admitted to committing the offence when he first appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, but changed his plea after engaging the services of a lawyer.

Tsamvi allegedly hit and injured people on August 17, in a skidding stunt that went wrong at the corner of Rezende Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to September 29, pending further investigations into the matter.