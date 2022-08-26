Judgment deferred in Tsitsi Dangarembgwa case

Senior Court Reporter

JUDGMENT in the matter in which playwright Tsitsi Dangarembgwa is accused of staging an illegal demonstration in Harare during the Covid-19 lockdown period was not handed down today after her co-accused failed to attend court.

Dangarembgwa is jointly charged with Julie Gabriel Barnes on charges of participating in a gathering with intent to cause public violence.

Barnes was said to be out of the country and failed to fly back into the country on time for the judgment.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko issued a warrant of arrest against Barnes and ordered Dangarembgwa to return to court on September 29.