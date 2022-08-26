Gems in tough encounter against Malawi

Sports Reporter

GEMS coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki says they will be out to challenge Malawi when the two teams meet this afternoon in the semi-finals of the ongoing Netball World Cup qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

Zimbabwe finished second in Pool A with six points after winning three matches against Botswana, Namibia and Tanzania.

They lost their last Pool A match to hosts South Africa on Thursday, but they had already made it to the semi-finals.

The Gems face Malawi in another tough encounter at 1pm.

A win this afternoon will see them qualifying for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

However, if Zimbabwe lose and South Africa win against Zambia in the other semi-final, they will have to win the third and fourth play-off on Saturday to qualify.

Zimbabwe coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki conceded its not an easy game, but is confident his charges will give their best.

“Today we are facing a very tough opponent Malawi. All games are important and I believe all our players are good and ready to do duty.

“All the 12, they are good players, so whoever, starts, what is important is that they paly according to instructions.

“Malawi is a good team but what we want is to challenge them, to give them a very good run, that’s our aim whether we win or not what’s key is to make sure we play our normal game,” said Mutsauki.

Malawi topped Pool B after winning all their matches and Zambia were second.