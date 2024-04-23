Children’s Party commended

Herald Reporter

Speaker of the Junior Parliament Valeria Matanhire says her colleagues are revelling in the children’s party hosted by President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on the eve of Independence.

President Mnangagwa took the opportunity to rally the children to fend off the menace of drug and substance abuse which is threatening to shred the social fabric and wipe off an entire generation.

The President has taken it upon himself to lead and mobilise against drug abuse which has destroyed young lives and zombified many.

Matanhire said such events, like the Children’s Party, bring children together to learn life lessons as well as the history of the country.

“The Children’s Party is very beneficial to the children of Zimbabwe because it brings children from different societies together – some from Manicaland, Mashonaland, Midlands, Masvingo, Metropolitan Provinces and Matabeleland in celebrating the sacrifices of the gallant heroes and heroines that brought us independence,” said Matanhire.

“It also highlights the importance of some activities for example on the 17th of April, His Excellency the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa planted trees with the children, which signified how important forests are in the community.

“The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa also did the Gota/Nhanga programme with the children, which is a highlight of how children are supposed to respect the Zimbabwean culture and heritage as well as embrace the values that define us as a people.

“As a child, I believe that holding the Children’s Party is very crucial in society as it gives guidance to us as children on how to conduct ourselves.

“President Mnangagwa mentioned the fight against drug and substance abuse, the President told us to stay away from drugs which destroy not only our future but the moral fabric of society,” said Matanhire.