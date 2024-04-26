VP Chiwenga arrives in Iran

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga chats with Iran's Minister for Cooperative, Labour and Social Welfare Solat Mortazavi who is also the Co-Chair of the Zimbabwe/Iran Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Tehran, Iran

Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Iran to lead Zimbabwe’s participation at the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.

The conference, expected to be attended by over 40 African countries, is pencilled to open this afternoon and runs up to Monday (26 – 29 April) at the Tehran Iran International Conference Centre.

On the sidelines of the Iran-Africa Economic Conference fixture, VP Chiwenga and his delegation are looking forward to tackling economic diplomatic errands, with a number of investor scouting meetings already lined up for them.

The meetings will be anchored on President Mnangagwa’s thrust that Zimbabwe is open for business.

The Vice President is penciled to meet top leadership of the Iranian Government, including President Ebrahim Raisi where he is expected to extend an investment call to Iranian companies.

His visit is a result of the Second Republic’s diplomatic offensive led by President Mnangagwa himself, which seeks to return capital back to Zimbabwe under the “Zimbabwe is open for business” policy.

Iran boasts of a very strong economy, dominated by oil and gas, and is also characterised by agriculture and service sectors, among others.

President Raisi visited Zimbabwe last year and met President Mnangagwa, where 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in different areas, thereby setting the foundation for stronger economic collaboration.

Iran’s interest to collaborate with Zimbabwe is a sign that big economic powerhouses are taking note of the awakening Zimbabwean economy, which is being configured towards the attainment of an empowered upper-middle society by 2030, as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

“We are here to attend the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference, and as you are aware, the last time this conference was held it focused on countries in ECOWAS, that is the Economic Community of West African States, but now it is focusing on the whole of the African continent,” said VP Chiwenga.

“This particular conference is looking at economic cooperation, the Iranians will showcase what they have and how they can cooperate with African countries in a mutually beneficial cooperation.”

The Vice President was received by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Iran, Bright Kupemba and Iran’s Minister for Cooperative, Labour and Social Welfare, Solat Mortazavi who is also the Co-Chair of the Zimbabwe/Iran Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.