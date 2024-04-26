VP Chiwenga meets Iranian President

Mukudzei Chingwere in Tehran, Iran

Zimbabwe and Iran are seeking to expedite the implementation of the economic cooperation signed last year amid rising interest from the Middle East economic powerhouse to invest in Africa, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga revealed this when he met Iran President Ebrahim Raisi here this morning.

The VP arrived in Iran this morning to lead Zimbabwe’s participation at the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference that has since been officially opened by President Raisi.

The conference seeks to boost economic cooperation between African countries and Iran and President Raisi’s meeting with VP Chiwenga was in the spirit of up stepping mutually beneficial corporation.

VP Chiwenga told journalists after the meeting that Zimbabwe is following up on the operationalisation of the 12 agreements signed when President Raisi visited the southern African country last year.

“Firstly, we were congratulating President Raisi for hosting the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference which will mutually benefit the parties involved,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Iran has advanced economically and its cooperation with Africa will bring growth impetus to the economies involved.

“We are the builders of our own economies and we really want to see development. From our end, we are following up on the implementation of the 12 agreements signed last year,” said VP Chiwenga.