Five more Beatrice horror crash victims named

Freeman Razemba-Senior Reporter

Police have named the remaining five people who were killed in a horrific road traffic accident which occurred on April 26, 2024 at the 52-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

This comes as the haulage truck driver involved in the accident that claimed the lives of 16 church members along the Harare-Masvingo highway is facing 16 culpable homicide charges while his company’s operator’s licence has been cancelled pending investigations.

Government has declared that every accident that happens would be thoroughly investigated and anyone found to be at fault brought to book.

Responding to questions from journalists during this week’s post-Cabinet briefing, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Mr Felix Mhona said they had investigated the latest accident and established that the driver did not have relevant competency to drive public service vehicles, in line with the Road Traffic Act.

This would result in the operator’s license being cancelled while the driver would be charged in terms of the law, said Minister Mhona.

Punishing the driver and cancelling the transport company’s operator’s licence, he said, would send a stern warning to drivers and operators of public service vehicles that “the law will take its course to protect the safety and security of the travelling public”.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on April 27, 2024 on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on April 26, 2024 at the 52 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of the remaining five victims who were identified by their next of kin.

“They are Tafadzwa Godgiven Nyandoro (6 months), a male infant of Overspill, Epworth, Harare, Edson Banga (49), a male adult of Overspill, Epworth, Harare. Kudzai Lista Banga (28), a female adult of Overspill, Epworth, Harare, Takunda Katiyo (22), a male adult of Old Tafara, Harare and Dylance Benjamin Masondo (11), a male juvenile of Zinyengere, Epworth, Harare.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police also confirmed another fatal road traffic accident in which three people were killed while one person was injured on May 1, 2024 along Simon Mazorodze Road, Waterfalls, Harare.

A Honda fit vehicle with two passengers on board hit a pedestrian resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before hitting a tree.

Subsequently, the pedestrian, driver and a passenger died on the spot while the other passenger sustained some injuries.

Police have since released the names of two of the three victims who were identified by their next of kin. They are Gumisai Kandime (32), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare, Tapfumanei Chisango (36), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare while the other victim is yet to be identified by their next of kin. The bodies of the victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured victim is admitted at the same hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be cautious on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.