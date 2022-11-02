We are masters of our destiny: President

Kudakwashe Mugari in ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire

President Mnangagwa, who is attending the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022, which began here today, has said Africa’s destiny was in the hands of its people, adding that Zimbabwe was working to find solutions to solve the challenges bedevilling the country, mainly due to economic sanctions.

Speaking in a roundtable question and answer session this morning, the President beseeched African leaders to refrain from seeking solutions and aid outside their own borders, as this could be detrimental to development.

“In Zimbabwe, we have chosen to be our own masters. The development of a country should not be determined from outside”, said the President.

The Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022 is the largest transactional investment marketplace on the continent and is attended by 17 other African Heads of State and ministers as well as investors from public and private sectors.