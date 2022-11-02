Makaza off to SA

Sports Reporter

SEASONED distance runner Collen Makaza will this Sunday be back on the road when he takes part in the Soweto Marathon in South Africa.

Makaza will compete in the men’s marathon. He left for South Africa on Wednesday.

He is set to be joined by Olivia Chitate, who is expected to compete in the women’s marathon. She is expected to leave for South Africa on Thursday.

They are both registered under Mr Price Maxed Elite Club.

Makaza’s last major race was in May last year when he took part in the Port Elizabeth Nedbank 50km race in South Africa.

“I am trying to come back from a knee injury. So it’s just a test to assess myself for next year’s season,” said Makaza.

The winners for the marathon will get R250 000, both men and women.

The event is also featuring a half marathon and 10km race.