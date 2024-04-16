US$97 000 fraudsters denied bail

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei yesterday denied bail to five suspected fraudsters who are facing charges of defrauding a duo of US$97 500 in a botched residential stand deal.

This was after the State opposed the granting of bail to the five arguing that they were a flight risk.

Proper Bizwork (48), Samson Mushayi (38), Erick Ndamuka Dube (39), Tedious Marufu (47), Amos Chisvo (43) and Patience Nhope (46) are facing fraud charges.

The investigating officer in the matter, Eric Chacha who was called by the State opposed bail indicating that the accused persons forged a title deed that is worth thousands of dollars in Borrowdale, Harare.

He further said police have recovered more than 10 properties which were fraudulently acquired through illicit deals by the syndicate.

It is the State’s case that sometime last year, the accused persons worked in connivance to defraud unsuspecting buyers of properties by illegally advertising and facilitating the sale of a property which belongs to Octavious Chikonyora and his wife Precious Danda.

The court heard that Bizwork, who is the mastermind of the syndicate, hired Nhope and one Collen to act as the purported owners and sellers of the stand number 599 Rietfontein Township of Lot 15 Rietfontein.

Biswork allegedly facilitated the generation of fake identity cards in the name of Danda and Chikonyora.

The court heard that Bizwork included Marufu in the deal and tasked him to look for an agent to sell the house.

The court heard that Marufu introduced Chisvo and Ndamuka as agents to sell the house.

Investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission established that Mushayi, who is the former conveyancing clerk at TK Hove and Partners, allegedly created duplicate title deeds used to sell to the buyers.

As a result of the accused person’s actions, Danda and Chikonyora suffered an actual prejudice of US$97 500 which was shared among the accused persons.