ZRP continues fight against poaching

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

A suspected poacher has been arrested in Chiredzi, with the police recovering 15 kilogrammes of semi dried zebra meat.

This arrest comes at a time the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other stakeholders have declared war against poaching.

In a statement issued by ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Digital Dhliwayo.

“Police in Chiredzi arrested Digital Dhliwayo (23) in connection with a case of poaching a zebra at Humani Ranch,” reads the statement.

“The suspect was found with 15 kilogrammes of semi dried zebra meat at Mabhiza Village, Humani, and he confessed to the police that he killed the zebra at a ranch on Thursday last week,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.