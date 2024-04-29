Chinese man steals US$72 000 , gambles it away

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 33-year-old Chinese man has appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$72 000 from his employer, which he later lost to gambling.

Yu Yue was facing theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Apollonia Marutya, who remanded him in custody to tomorrow.

The complainant is Osaka Private Limited.

It is the State’s case that on unknown dates in the month of June 2023 upto April 2024, Yue was acting as a sales person and was entrusted with selling tyres to various people.

However, Yue was not handing over cash to the company and an audit was conducted in April 2024.

After the audit, it was established that US$72 000 was missing.

The court heard that when Yue was asked to produce the money, he indicated that he had spent it at a casino.