Another fake doctor nabbed at Pari

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A fake doctor who was operating at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals was caught at a security checkpoint after producing two different identity cards that were different from the name inscribed on his coat.

Blessing Nyanzira (24) has since appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Sharon Rakafa, facing impersonation charges.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Ms Chyvonne Nhira prosecuted.

The court heard that last week on Thursday, Claude Nyangani, the Loss Control Supervisor at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, met Nyanzira while he was on patrol during lunch hour.

Nyanzira was putting on a scrub jacket with his name inscribed on it and a stethoscope on his neck.

The court heard Nyangani monitored Nyanzira as he went to the staff exit security checkpoint and produced two identity cards bearing different names.

Nyangani became suspicious and approached Nyanzira. He identified himself as a medical doctor who was going to Harare’s central business district to meet a Dr Ndarukwa.

Nyanzira allegedly supplied Dr Ndarukwa’s mobile number for Nyangani to verify his identify.

When Nyangani called the said doctor, he acknowledged that he knew the accused but denied that he was a medical doctor.

When interrogated further, Nyanzira changed goal posts and claimed to be a student doctor at the University of Zimbabwe.

Nyangani contacted the Dean for the Faculty of Medicine and Healthy Sciences at the University of Zimbabwe. It was established that Nyanzira was not a student at the institution.

This led to his arrest.

Nyanzira’s case comes after another fake doctor, Whatmore Tarugarira (43), was arrested last week at the same hospital after exposing himself by reading a patient’s X-ray while holding it upside down.

A fortnight ago, another fake gynaecologist, Felix Tagonera, was arrested at Parirenyatwa and was released on US$100 bail.