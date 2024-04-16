Marondera man arrested for fatally assaulting daughter (13)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East have arrested a Marondera man for allegedly assaulting his 13-year-old daughter after she went away from home for several days.

The incident recently occurred at Rapture Farm in Marondera.

It is alleged that Tendai Gombera (41) went to Rapture Business Centre where his daughter was staying with her grandfather, Sunday Gombera (68).

When he got there, he confronted his daughter over the issue.

It is said Gombera was not convinced by the response he got from his daughter and immediately started assaulting her with a wooden stick all over her body.

In a statement, Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said as Gombera assaulted his daughter, he allegedly knocked the juvenile against the wall.

Gombera then force-marched the girl, demanding to be shown all her boyfriends. He continued assaulting her.

When they had walked for about 300 metres, it is said the juvenile indicated that she could not walk any further due to energy loss. However, Gombera continued with his assaults and accused her of faking her dizziness.

“It is said Gombera then left his daughter lying on the ground. The next day around 6:00 am, one Shingirai Chipungu who was on his way to the business centre discovered the lifeless body of the juvenile in a shallow drainage along the road. Chipungu informed the juvenile’s grandfather who later reported the matter to ZRP Marondera Rural.

“The body of the deceased was ferried to Marondera Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Gombera was arrested,” said Inspector Chazovachiyi.