  • Today Mon, 29 Apr 2024

Public hearings on Death Penalty Amendment Bill

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament will next week conduct public hearings on the Death Penalty Abolition Bill that was gazetted last year.

The Bill will amend the Criminal Law Code and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

The Bill was brought to Parliament by Dzivarasekwa legislator, Mr Edwin Mushoriwa, as a private member’s Bill.

The public hearings will be conducted by the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Senate’s Thematic Committee on Human Rights

The hearings will be held from May 6 to 10 in Kadoma, Gweru, Bulawayo, Lupane, Filabusi, Bindura, Harare, Marondera, Mutare and Masvingo.

In February, Government threw its support behind the Bill which will ensure its passage in Parliament.

